A spark for the future in Kavango West

By Bernhold Kudumo

RUNDU, 16 June 2022 – The Namibian Youth Empowerment Association (NYEA) was established this year by the founder, Bernhold Kudumo. Ever since it was set up, it has enjoyed much praise and support from the Kavango West region as that is where it was born.

The association was established with the mission of helping the youth become what they are meant to be. That is the future leaders of this country, establishing projects that will help our communities fight problems such as teenage pregnancy, gender-based violence, and unemployment. But the most important thing for the association is to be the leading association in terms of empowerment and change for the youth of this country.

So far NYEA has visited more than two schools and where they have made a big difference. A member of the association, financial director Mathew Kasiki, said the association has the will to succeed in everything we set our mind to as it was built on trust, loyalty, ambition, hard work, and persistence. We strive to make a difference because only when we realise that it is in the youth’s hands can we focus on improving the economic structure of the country.

He believes the association will achieve greatness and become the number one association in the country. The biggest problem currently is funding and equipment.

If there is anyone who is willing to donate to this cause then please get in contact using these numbers: 081 623 3817 or 081 707 9433.

Namibia is a golden and mighty country that is destined for greatness; a country with many hopes, rich with resources, and the best and brightest young leaders there are. Together we can turn this country into an economic success that strives for greatness. One step from you is a giant step for the people of Namibia. – Namibia Daily News