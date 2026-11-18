GARISSA, Kenya, Nov. 18 — At least nine people were killed overnight in a suspected retaliatory attack in Janju village along the Isiolo-Garissa county border, local media reported on Wednesday.

Eastern Regional Police Commander Stephen Kipruto Chebet said the assault was sparked by an earlier dispute over grazing land in the area.

Security officers have been deployed to the scene to prevent further retaliatory attacks, Chebet added.

“We have teams on the ground and have so far confirmed eight deaths overnight,” Chebet said, warning that the toll could rise. Local media reported later that nine people had been killed and several others injured.

Among those killed were a mother, her 14-day-old baby and a 10-year-old child, a toll that has shaken the affected families and renewed security concerns across the region.

The attack came amid a string of shootings in the area. On Monday, a Borana herder was shot dead at the Quri grazing field. On Tuesday, two men were found shot dead along the Eldera-Modogashe road in Sericho Sub-County, in what police suspect was retaliation for Monday’s killing. In a separate incident on Tuesday, a 42-year-old herder was shot dead at Kambi Samaki in Garbatulla Sub-County.

The incidents have heightened security concerns along the Eldera-Modogashe corridor amid fears of renewed inter-communal clashes. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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