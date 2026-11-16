8 killed in mass shooting in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 16 — Eight men were shot dead inside a vehicle in a mass shooting in the town of Sweetwaters in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province on Sunday night, police said Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Mabane area and found a white seven-seater vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

“Inside the vehicle, police found eight men who had multiple gunshot wounds and were certified dead at the scene,” Netshiunda said. Sweetwaters is located near the provincial capital Pietermaritzburg.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects. Investigators are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting, determine a possible motive and identify those responsible.

The identities of the deceased have yet to be established, Netshiunda said, adding that further details would be released once crime scene processing was complete.

The mass shooting has once again highlighted South Africa’s persistent problem of gun violence, which remains a major contributor to the country’s high murder rate.

According to the latest crime statistics released by the South African Police Service in August, 5,427 people were murdered nationwide between April and June this year, averaging about 60 killings a day.

Although the figure represents a 5.9-percent decrease compared with the same period a year earlier, the overall level of violent crime remains high. Firearms have become an increasingly prominent factor in the country’s killings.

A study published in the South African Medical Journal in 2026 noted that the proportion of murders involving firearms rose from 31 percent in 2020 to 44 percent in 2025, underscoring the growing impact of gun violence on public safety.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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