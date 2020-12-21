7 killed in roadside bomb explosions in Afghanistan

KABUL, Dec. 21 -- Seven people, including a highway police chief, were killed in two improvised bomb explosions in Afghanistan on Monday, local police confirmed. In eastern Parwan province, five police officers, including provincial highway police chief Wali Mohammad, were killed after the vehicle they were aboard touched off a bomb in Police District 2 of provincial capital Charikar city roughly at 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Mohammad Sadiq Hashimi of the provincial police told Xinhua. In western Badghis province, two civilians were killed and another wounded after a cargo truck was torn apart by a Taliban improvised bombing in Muqur district at around 7:30 a.m. local time, the acting provincial police chief, Shir Aqa Alokozai, told Xinhua. The vehicles were destroyed by the force of the blasts. The police officials accused the Taliban militant group for planting the roadside bombs. Militants in Afghanistan have been using home-made Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to make roadside bombs and landmines to target security forces, but the lethal weapons also inflict casualties on civilians. Xinhua