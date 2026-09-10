6 months after the aggression against Iran; Washington in a quagmire, the world under the shadow of the consequences of the war

Tehran, Sept.10 – More than six months after the start of the US and Israeli military attack on Iran on 28 February 2026, the conflict has developed into a wider regional and international crisis, with consequences extending far beyond the battlefield.

According to the report, the disruption of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy routes, has severely affected global energy markets, maritime trade and supply chains. The sharp decline in tanker traffic through the strait pushed oil prices significantly higher, while shipping companies were forced to use longer alternative routes, increasing transportation costs.

The report argues that Washington has failed to achieve its objectives or restore normal conditions in the Strait of Hormuz and has instead become increasingly entangled in the consequences of the conflict, including rising energy and fuel prices and growing economic and political pressures at home.

The conflict has also imposed significant costs on Asian economies, particularly those heavily dependent on imported energy and raw materials. Higher fuel prices have increased transportation and fertilizer costs, raising concerns about food security, inflation and disruptions to supply chains, while countries such as Japan, India, South Korea, China and Pakistan have been forced to reconsider energy supplies and alternative trade routes.

At the strategic level, the diversion of US military resources toward West Asia has raised questions among Washington’s Asian allies about the reliability of its security commitments and encouraged discussions about greater self-reliance and diversification.

Overall, the report argues that a conflict initially presented as a military confrontation with Iran has evolved into a broader global crisis affecting energy security, trade, inflation, food supplies and international strategic calculations, with the Strait of Hormuz emerging as the key link between the regional conflict and its wider global consequences.(Namibia Daily News / IRNA)

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