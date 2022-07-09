ADDIS ABABA, July 9 — Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen has called for significant financing to support Ethiopia’s post-conflict recovery efforts.

Significant financing is needed for post-conflict recovery in Ethiopia as the country is moving forward with a peace process and addressing drivers of fragility, the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) statement issued late Thursday quoted Mekonnen as saying.

Mekonnen emphasized that the East African country has sustained significant losses due to the conflict in the northern part of the country that necessitated the international partner’s expedited reconstruction support. He also stressed that the African continent requires significant financial assistance to secure a sustained recovery and a better development path, promote structural and economic transformation through infrastructure and promote its climate resilience agenda and energy transition.

The Ethiopian Deputy PM made the remarks while addressing the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) Heads of State Summit in Dakar, Senegal, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-populous nation, has seen a devastating conflict between forces loyal to the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian National Defense Force, backed by allied forces since November 2020. The conflict has left millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

The conflict, which affected three northern regions of Ethiopia, namely Afar, Tigray, and Amhara, has inflicted devastating impacts on public and private infrastructure as well as the livelihoods of affected communities. Ethiopia had also recently suffered from various other conflicts and inter-communal violence.

In May this year, the Ethiopian government and the World Bank signed a financing agreement amounting to 300 million U.S. dollars in support of the reconstruction and recovery of conflict-affected areas of Ethiopia. The resource will be used to finance activities designed to support communities to re-access basic services of education, health, and water supply across selected districts of Ethiopia’s conflict-affected Amhara, Afar, Tigray, Oromia, and Benishangul-Gumuz regional states, the Ethiopian Ministry of Finance disclosed. (Xinhua)