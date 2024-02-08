Trending Now
Europe

5 killed, dozens injured in Russia’s missiles, drone strikes on Ukraine

February 8, 2024

KIEV, Feb. 8  — At least five people were killed and dozens others injured in a fresh Russian massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine on Wednesday, local authorities said.
Kiev was hit the hardest in the strikes that targeted six Ukrainian regions, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.
At least four people were killed and 40 others injured in the Ukrainian capital when debris from a missile hit an 18-storey building in the southern Holosiivskyi district, said the National Police.
Three people were injured and 58 private (Xinhua)

