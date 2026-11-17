VIENNA, Nov. 17 — Austria, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Greece plan to open the first deportation center for rejected asylum seekers in Rwanda next year, Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker announced on Monday, calling the plan a “historic paradigm shift.”

At a press conference, Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said operations would begin in 2027 and that the pilot project would help “break the smugglers’ business model,” according to Austrian newspaper Heute. Rejected asylum seekers who cannot be deported to their home countries could be sent to Rwanda.

The planned facilities will not be closed detention centers, and those concerned will have the option of remaining in Rwanda or traveling onwards voluntarily. Rwandan officials have pledged to treat migrants with dignity at all times, offering them a “second chance.”

The plans are part of broader efforts in Europe to increase deportations and curb irregular migration, Austrian broadcaster ORF reported. The European Commission, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration are involved in implementing the plan, accroding to the reports.

The proposal has also drawn criticism. Gerald Knaus, an Austrian migration researcher, said, “I fear that what is being presented today is only a small solution. It is clear that this small solution will achieve nothing.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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