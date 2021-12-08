Trending Now
World

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of U.S. — USGS

December 8, 2021

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8 — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted off the coast of U.S. eastern state of Oregon at 0036 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 44.40 degrees north latitude and 129.53 degrees west longitude. – XINHUA

