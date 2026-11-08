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4th Trans-Himalayan Communication and Social Development Conference opens in Dhaka
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4th Trans-Himalayan Communication and Social Development Conference opens in Dhaka

November 8, 2026

DHAKA, Nov. 8  — The fourth Trans-Himalayan Communication and Social Development Conference opened at the University of Dhaka in Bangladesh on Sunday, bringing together more than 100 experts, scholars, media professionals and young researchers from related countries.

Jointly organized by the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, the University of Dhaka, Kangba TV and Himalaya Television, the conference focused on international communication and regional development governance in the Trans-Himalaya region in the era of digital intelligence.

Participants discussed a wide range of topics, including regional development, artificial intelligence, misinformation, cross-border communication, climate governance and media cooperation, highlighting the importance of strengthening mutual understanding and trust among countries in the region.

It also included a media forum featuring representatives from several countries to exchange views on media credibility, responsibility and cooperation in promoting regional communication and people-to-people exchanges.

The conference, which runs until Nov. 11, also featured a photo and video exhibition, a book exhibition and a media industry study tour in Bangladesh. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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