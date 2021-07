CAPE TOWN, July 24– A person poses for a photo with bronze statues of Nelson Mandela and his wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Cape Town, South Africa, July 18, 2021. In November 2009, the UN General Assembly declared July 18, Mandela’s birthday, as “Nelson Mandela International Day” in recognition of the former South African president’s contributions to peace and freedom. Xinhua