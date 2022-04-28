2022 IMMAF Africa Championships kick off on Thursday

WINDHOEK, 28 April – Namibians Jason Beukes (56.7kg division), Veja Hinda (65.8kg) and Geraldo Bok (70.3kg) will be flying the flag at the first international mixed martial arts championship for amateurs on the continent starting in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The 2022 Africa Championships are locked in and ready to go tomorrow following the check-in today. Athletes from the seven participating nations made their way to the EFC Performance Institute to register ahead of the tournament kicking off today.

There are 47 entries across eleven divisions with each round set to take place over the next three days. The host nation, South Africa has brought the largest team eighteen entries in total, closely followed by Angola, who have fourteen entries in their first-ever IMMAF appearance.

The finalised list of competing athletes by country and weight is attached at the end.

Hosted by Mixed Martial Arts South Africa (MMASA), in partnership with the EFC Performance Institute, the developmental continental championship will be broadcasted from EFC’s studios at the following times:

Quarter-Finals – Thursday 28 April, from 11:00 hrs (UTC+2/ local time)

Semi-Finals – Friday 29 April, from 11:00 hrs (UTC+2/ local time)

Finals and Medals Ceremony -Saturday 30 April, 11:00 hrs (UTC+2/ local time)

You can watch all of the action from the 2022 IMMAF Africa Championships live on immaf.tv. The Championships will be free-to-view for audiences in African countries and available to immaf.tv subscribers. A Championship Pass will be available for non-subscribers from outside of Africa, providing three days of MMA action for just $4.99.

QUARTER-FINALS SCHEDULE

CAGE 1

Bout 1: Male M: Bantamweight 61.2 kg (135 lbs) Maurio Silva (Angola) VS Djadoo Lionel Ashley Cedric (Mauritius)

Bout 2: Male M: Bantamweight 61.2 kg (135 lbs) Sipho Mlaba (South Africa) VS Doris Bayanga (the Democratic Republic of The Congo)

Bout 3: Male M: Bantamweight 61.2 kg (135 lbs) Nathanial Komana (South Africa) VS Mwelwa Nkhata (Zambia)

Bout 4: Male M: Featherweight 65.8 kg (145 lbs) Tresor Musampa (the Democratic Republic of The Congo) VS Veja Hinda (Namibia)

Bout 5: Male M: Featherweight 65.8 kg (145 lbs) Nicolaas Vermaak (South Africa) VS Divaldo Vicente (Angola)

Bout 6: Male M: Lightweight 70.3 kg (155 lbs) Luan Tomas Shaka (Angola) VS Ken Nyaondo (Zambia)

Bout 7: Male M: Lightweight 70.3 kg (155 lbs) Allistar Kunene (South Africa) VS Lewis Mataya (Zimbabwe)

Bout 8: Male M: Lightweight 70.3 kg (155 lbs) Geraldo Bok (Namibia) VS Vedaman Canee (Mauritius)

Bout 9: Male M: Welterweight 77.1 kg (170 lbs) Ivandro Francisco (Angola) VS Kelvin Chishimba (Zambia)

Bout 10: Male M: Welterweight 77.1 kg (170 lbs) Cameron Coulson (South Africa) VS Jason Maurice (Mauritius)

– Namibia Daily News