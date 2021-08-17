Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica CAF president arrives in Cameroon for Africa Cup of Nations final draw
CAF president arrives in Cameroon for Africa Cup of Nations final draw
AfricaSports

CAF president arrives in Cameroon for Africa Cup of Nations final draw

written by Derdy August 17, 2021

YAOUNDE, Aug. 16  — The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe arrived in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde Monday morning ahead of Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations final draw.
Greeted by Cameroon Football Federation president Seidou Mbombo Njoya at the Nsimalem International Airport, Motsepe is due to preside over the draw ceremony which will take place at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex.
The 1,500 capacity sports complex will host 650 guests as part of anti-COVID measures, according to Cameroonian sports officials.
Several African football legends, including former Cote d’Ivoire striker Didier Drogba, ex-Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan, and former Cameroonian striker Samuel Eto’o Fils have already arrived in the Central African nation for the ceremony.
The Confederation of African Football initially scheduled the ceremony for June but postponed it due to “logistical reasons” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The biennial football championship will take place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022, with the participation of 24 teams. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 29
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Kenya banks on sports to grow tourism numbers

February 2, 2021

Try Again FC win NamPol soccer bonanza at...

November 27, 2018

Barca draw, Atletico win and thrills in Sevilla...

April 15, 2019

Mitsubishi Motors opens dealership in Botswana.

February 24, 2021

Rwanda receives aviation safety recognition

May 23, 2018

Morocco submit bid to host 2026 World Cup

March 17, 2018

Libya rescues over 200 immigrants off western coast

April 18, 2018

Kunene Football League to start with second leg

June 12, 2018

Namibia sports commission turns down creation of a...

May 3, 2021

Cohen cements its fistball dominance.

November 17, 2020

SPECIAL OFFER!

Promote & advertise your business with us
Offer Expires until end of August
GET A FREE QUOTE
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus