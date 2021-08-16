Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Zambia’s president-elect calls for unity
Zambia’s president-elect calls for unity
Africa

Zambia’s president-elect calls for unity

written by Derdy August 16, 2021

LUSAKA, Aug. 16  — Zambia’s president-elect Hakainde Hichilema on Monday addressed the media where he outlined some of his administration’s plans.
Hichilema, who emerged winner of last Thursday’s elections, said the focus of his administration will be to unite the country and rebuild the economy.
On reuniting the country, he said his administration will ensure that it reunites all tribes and embraces everyone regardless of their tribe.
He said he will promote equality and equity and his administration will not promote vengeance against opponents, adding that everyone will be allowed to serve in the public service based on their competence and as citizens.
He has sent a strong message to his supporters against engaging in any form of violence but to embrace everyone.
“We will not focus on what differentiates us but will promote the value of incisiveness, unity, and what unites us. Let us put the past behind us, now is the time to move forward,” he said.
On the economy, he said his government will rebuild the economy by encouraging investment by creating a conducive environment.
His government, he added, will focus on prudence in order to grow the economy. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 6
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Rwanda calls for unity as genocide commemoration mourning...

April 13, 2019

Zambian farmers threaten to stop growing maize over...

August 24, 2017

Opposition accuses Zimbabwean government of lacking sincerity in...

March 16, 2018

Only 2.7 million people vaccinated in South Africa.

June 28, 2021

China to exempt certain African countries from debts:...

September 3, 2018

Angola’s Lulo diamond mine reaps 34 mln USD...

August 11, 2021

Top news items in Kenya’s major media outlets

May 12, 2018

AU urges African countries to protect children from...

May 14, 2019

Tanzania denies outbreak of deadly tilapia virus in...

February 15, 2019

Gunmen kill 17 in northern Nigeria

March 14, 2019

SPECIAL OFFER!

Promote & advertise your business with us
Offer Expires until end of August
GET A FREE QUOTE
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus