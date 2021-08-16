Zambia’s incoming governing party warns against unruly celebrations after victory in polls

LUSAKA, August 16 — Zambia’s incoming governing party on Monday urged its supporters to celebrate their victory in a responsible manner instead of breaking the law.

Supporters of the United Party for National Development (UPND) have gone on wild celebrations after their leader, Hakainde Hichilema, was declared winner of last Thursday’s presidential election in the early hours of Monday.

Shops owned by members of the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF) have been destroyed in some parts of the country while makeshift stalls in the central business district of Lusaka, the country’s capital, have been razed down.

A popular mall, ECL Mall, in Kitwe city on the Copperbelt has had some of its shops looted, with pictures on social media showing shops with shattered windows.

Offices belonging to the former ruling party at one of the busy bus stations in the Zambian capital have been looted. Major trading places in the capital have since remained closed.

Police have warned that they will not tolerate the lawlessness being perpetrated by few individuals and that anyone found wanting will be dealt with by the law.

Hichilema was declared Zambia’s president-elect after beating incumbent President Edgar Lungu. (Xinhua)