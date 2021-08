LUSAKA, August 16 — The newly elected Zambian Presiden, his Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, wrote on his facebook page : “We have just held a closed door meeting with our country’s Fourth President, His Excellency President Rupiah Bwezani Banda, at his residence in Lusaka.

We discussed a wide range of issues bordering on the welfare of our people. We remain committed to ensuring a united and developed Zambia for all.

May God Bless our Country.”

Source: Hakainde Hichilema