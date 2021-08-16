Trending Now
Townsend Social Media Campaign

written by Derdy August 16, 2021

WINDHOEK, 16 August  —  An influential American hip hop artist Roderick Roland has joined arms with American prominent artists Diddy on a social media campaign
“Crying out for Justice” for his son Kevin Townsend who has been in Police custody in Namibia for 11 years.

The American artist who goes by Roger Bonds claims that there was no scientific evidence linking his son to these charges, no DNA, no fingerprints, and no eyewitnesses. He further insinuated that his son received a discriminatory prosecution.
The campaign on social media erupted as many Americans shared posters of the Namibian flag and attached a picture of Kevin Townsend.
Chaos erupted on the Namibian social media as Namibians opposed the facts at which that campaign is rooted. Namibians joined arms on the comments session shutting down the barbaric image of the legal system that was portrayed by the American campaigners.

Townsend and his co-accused had appeared in several courts after their arrest when they applied for bail which was denied due to the seriousness of their case and public interest. The Courts further observed a high risk of fleeing from the trial if the two were given bail considering there have been reported incidents where the second accused attempted to escape from police custody several times.

The long-awaited trial commenced in the High Court of Namibia on the 16th of August.

 

NDN Reporter

