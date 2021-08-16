Elections of new Elcin Bishops expected next week

Windhoek,16 August- Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia Elcin is expected to elect two new bishops at its general Synod next week Tuesday.

The church’s presiding bishop, Shekutamba Nambala, said the synod will take place at Elcin Ongwediva Conference Center.Nambala, who serves in the eastern diocese, and his western counterpart, Veikko Munyika, have reached the retirement age of 70.

Bishop candidates are reverends Martin Ngodji, Mateus Tshapaka Tsha Kapolo, Alpo Enkono, Gideon Niitenge and Eliakim Shaanika.

The synod is to be held in a peaceful and stable manner.

NDN