A new union of truck drivers launched today in Windhoek.

WINDHOEK, 16 August — The Namibia Revolutionary Transport Union held its official launch in Windhoek on the 16th of August. This followed an application that was submitted to the Office of the Labour Commissioner on the 2nd of December 2020. Which was an outcome of the hardships and cruel working conditions that employees in the Transport and Logistics Industry are subjected to with no voice of dissent. The Commander In Chief of the trade Union Petersen Kambida expressed the end of unfair treatment for the workers in the transport industry “Workers, your voices and your cries will now be heard! You will become an instrument of change and defense against exploitation of workers in the Land of the Brave and today, spells the end to all unchallenged practice of unfair treatment of workers”

The trade Union is established to achieve high wages and better working conditions for transport workers, to raise the status of workers forming part of the transport industry, to protect members against victimization and injustice, and to protect the Woman against discrimination.

Petersen further clarifies that the trade Union is not affiliated with any political parties as it’s evident some members of other trade unions end up dancing to the tunes of their affiliation and not fulfilling their constitutional mandate. to avoid any members of the trade union from fueling their political ambitions and reduce the unions from Collective Bargaining to Collective begging.

The trade Union has so far recruited 74 members in different companies in the country and expects all companies operating in the transport and Logistics sectors will recognize NARETU as their strategic stakeholder to grow their business and the economy as a whole.

Mary Mutonga

(NDN Reporter)