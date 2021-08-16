A 24 year old woman was raped by an unknown assailant

Windhoek,16 August- A 24 year old woman was raped in the early morning hours of Saturday at the park food business area in Khomasdal.

According to police reports,the victim was waiting for her taxi to go to work were the unknown man approached her,threatened her with a knife and dragged her in the nearby bushes were he then raped her.

The woman was also robbed her handbag,shoes,cellphone and her wallet which contained an unknown amount of money.

No arrest has yet been done and the police investigation is ongoing.

NDN