Urgent: Taliban says have taken control of presidential palace in Kabul — media reports

KABUL, August 15 — The Taliban said on Sunday night that they have taken control of the presidential palace in Afghan capital Kabul, media reports said.
Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani left the country earlier on Sunday night, Abdullah Abdullah, head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, said in a video on his Facebook page.
The Taliban had ordered its members to enter the capital earlier in the day. (Xinhua)
