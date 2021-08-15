Twin Hills Trust launch puts local development front and centre

Windhoek, Namibia, August 15, 2021 – Osino Resources Corp. is proud to announce the launch of the Twin Hills Trust of Namibia and its first five funded projects in Namibia. The Twin Hills Trust is a not-for-profit organization set up by Osino Resources Corp. to support local social, environmental, and economic development projects.

Globally, there is a growing emphasis on responsible mining practices with proactive mining companies aiming to maximize the areas where they can contribute positively. Osino Resources Corp., a Canadian-listed gold exploration and development company active in Namibia, is one such company.

As part of its broader sustainability efforts, Osino established the Twin Hills Trust to formalize and grow Osino’s social investment activities and support of local development projects right here in Namibia. Our aim is to also involve our service providers and suppliers in order for the Twin Hills Trust to become the social investment vehicle of choice for all who benefit from the development of the Twin Hills gold project.

The Twin Hills Trust

The Trust takes its name from Osino’s Twin Hills gold exploration project, which is a rapidly emerging gold deposit located between Karibib and Omaruru, in the Erongo Region.

With N$2 million of seed funding provided by Osino, the Trust will invest in community development initiatives such as; health and education, enterprise development, community infrastructure improvement, environmental conservation, and rehabilitation.

“From its inception, Osino Resources has vowed to be an excellent responsible corporate citizen. Good environmental, social and governance performance is central to our business strategy,” says Heye Daun, Osino’s Founder and CEO. “We reviewed the Namibian government’s current development priorities and undertook a socio-economic baseline study to inform the Trust’s objectives and funding areas. Enabling us to continue collaborating with our host communities to find ways to improve their quality of life,” he adds.

Objectives & Funding Areas

The Trust’s objectives are to contribute to long-term and lasting community development, improving the quality of life of disadvantaged communities, and improving the environment. The Trust currently supports the work being done by respected Namibian non-governmental organizations and plans to further engage in direct development activities itself in the future.

The following five projects have received funding to date:

Early childhood development: The Development Workshop of Namibia helps early childhood development centers in informal settlements improve their effectiveness. The organization is being supported with N$ 550,000 to expand its successful and vital support program to the informal settlements of Omaruru.

: the lack of affordable land for housing contributes to the rapid growth of informal settlements. The Development Workshop of Namibia empowers local authorities to provide serviced land, at cost, for low-income earners to purchase. The organization is being supported with N$ 550,000 to accelerate their existing land project at Karibib. Sewer infrastructure upgrade: to allow dwellings in the informal settlement of Usab, Karibib, to install flush toilets, bulk sewer pipes need to be upgraded. The Usab community, supported by the Namibia Housing Action Group and the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia, is working in partnership with the Karibib Town Council to achieve this upgrade. The Trust is contributing N$ 500,000 towards this upgrade, which will benefit 723 households, consisting of almost 3,000 people.

to allow dwellings in the informal settlement of Usab, Karibib, to install flush toilets, bulk sewer pipes need to be upgraded. The Usab community, supported by the Namibia Housing Action Group and the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia, is working in partnership with the Karibib Town Council to achieve this upgrade. The Trust is contributing N$ 500,000 towards this upgrade, which will benefit 723 households, consisting of almost 3,000 people. Online marketing of Namibian crafts: the Omba Arts Trust is an NGO that supports some 400 artisans, of which 60% are San living on resettlement farms and in conservancies. Omba facilitates the development and marketing of their iconic crafts. The collapse of Namibia’s tourism, due to COVID-19, has reduced Omba sales by over 85%, impacting the livelihoods of these artisans. The San have been particularly impacted given that craft production is often their only source of income. Omba is being supported with N$ 132,000 of funding to allow the organization to implement internet and social media-based marketing strategy to increase online product sales.

the Omba Arts Trust is an NGO that supports some 400 artisans, of which 60% are San living on resettlement farms and in conservancies. Omba facilitates the development and marketing of their iconic crafts. The collapse of Namibia’s tourism, due to COVID-19, has reduced Omba sales by over 85%, impacting the livelihoods of these artisans. The San have been particularly impacted given that craft production is often their only source of income. Omba is being supported with N$ 132,000 of funding to allow the organization to implement internet and social media-based marketing strategy to increase online product sales. Food security for San artists: due to the decrease in craft and art sales, San artisans are struggling more than usual to buy food, and malnutrition rates are rising. Omba is being supported with an additional N$ 150,000 of funding. This will provide two large food consignments that will support 130 San artisans living on four resettlement farms in the remote Omaheke and Ohangwena Regions.

As the Twin Hills gold mining project evolves, Osino plans to grow its annual contribution to the Trust so that more communities can benefit from their work in the region.

– NDN Reporter