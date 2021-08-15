(Special for CAFS) South African former president Zuma undergoes surgical procedure: official

JOHANNESBURG, August 15 — South African incarcerate former president Jacob Zuma was on Saturday operated for an undisclosed ailment, said the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) on Sunday.

The DCS said Zuma is still admitted at a certain hospital outside Estcourt Correctional Centre where he is serving his 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

“Mr. Zuma underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday, August 14 2021 with other procedures scheduled for the coming days. As a result, the DCS is unable to predict a discharge date as our priority is for Mr. Zuma to be afforded the best care,” said the DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

He called on the public to refrain from speculating on Zuma’s health but give them space as they are giving him the best healthcare.

Nxumalo said all inmates are afforded the right to medical attention. (Xinhua)