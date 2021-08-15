Trending Now
Home World Israeli company to begin advanced trials of therapy for severe COVID-19 patients
Israeli company to begin advanced trials of therapy for severe COVID-19 patients
World

Israeli company to begin advanced trials of therapy for severe COVID-19 patients

written by Paulina Meke August 15, 2021

JERUSALEM, August 15 — The Israeli healthcare company Enlivex on Sunday announced it will carry out advanced trials of a new treatment for severe and critical COVID-19 patients.
The trials, authorized by the Israeli Health Ministry, are intended to evaluate the treatment for COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distressed syndrome (ARDS), the company added.
The new therapy, named Allocetra, is designed to reprogram immune cells called macrophages into their steady, balanced state after harmed by the virus. After affected by the virus, macrophages contribute significantly to the severity of the disease, the company noted.
The planned trial is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of the therapy when administered to severe or critical COVID-19 patients in addition to standard of care treatment.
Founded in 2012, Enlivex is based in the central city of Ness Ziona and traded at Nasdaq with a market cap of about 186 million U.S. dollars. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 76
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Thousands march in Cape Town to protest state...

September 28, 2017

Zimbabwe struggling to clear debt to S. Africa’s...

September 27, 2017

Japan approves domestic use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

July 30, 2021

Chelsea confirm return of Lukaku for club record...

August 13, 2021

Cambodia receives another batch of China-aided Sinopharm COVID-19...

August 1, 2021

EU allocates over 1.6 bln USD for child...

August 9, 2021

U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan “accelerated things”, says UK...

August 15, 2021

Over 1.63 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered...

July 31, 2021

Afghan president flew to Tajikistan: Tajik media

August 15, 2021

Syrian president asks PM to form new cabinet

August 1, 2021

SPECIAL OFFER!

Promote & advertise your business with us
Offer Expires until end of August
GET A FREE QUOTE
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus