Afghan president flew to Tajikistan: Tajik media
written by Paulina Meke August 15, 2021

NUR-SULTAN, August 15 — Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani flew from Kabul to Tajikistan, Tajikistan’s Asia-Plus news agency reported Sunday, citing an Afghan government official.
According to the official Sajad Nuristani, Ghani was accompanied by his national security adviser Hamdullah Muhib.
Nuristani noted that after Tajikistan, Ghani would fly to an unidentified third country.
The news that President Ghani flew out of Afghanistan was confirmed by head of the Afghan High Council for the National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah in a video posted on Facebook. (Xinhua)

