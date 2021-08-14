Russian universities hold lectures in Namibia to popularize Russian nuclear education programmes

WINDHOEK, 14 August — As a part of the project “International Cooperation in Nuclear Education” a cycle of lectures to popularize Russian nuclear educational programs in African countries is being held. Thus, from 7th to 10th August, with the participation of leading supporting universities of the State Atomic Energy Corporation “Rosatom” (National Research Nuclear University MEPhI, Tomsk Polytechnic University, Moscow Power Engineering Institute) and with support of Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (PFUR) the educational lectures took place in Namibia. The lectures focused on the specifics of education in Russian supporting universities of Rosatom State Corporation in nuclear and related specialties.

The event was supported by the Embassy of the Russian Federation, the Association of Russian and Soviet Graduates, and the management of the University of Namibia.

Open extended lectures were held in Windhoek and Ongwediva. The topics included the peaceful application of nuclear technologies and educational opportunities in the backbone universities of Rosatom, socio-cultural characteristics of students, and prospects of career development in the nuclear industry.

300 high school students took part in the event. Despite the difficult situation related to the spread of the coronavirus infection, the events were held in accordance with the requirements for organizing public events set by the Ministry of Health and Social Support of Namibia.

The lectures aroused great interest among the youth of Namibia. It was suggested that similar events should be organized regularly both face-to-face and online.

Overall, a positive outcome of the Namibian events can be seen. The lecture attracted a significant number of young people and increased interest in Russian engineering education in general.

– NDN Reporter