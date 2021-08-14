Trending Now
Home NationalEconomic Namibia launches major supporting project to improve water security
Namibia launches major supporting project to improve water security
EconomicNational

Namibia launches major supporting project to improve water security

written by Derdy August 14, 2021

WINDHOEK, Aug. 14 — Namibia has launched an 8.1 billion Namibian dollars (about 545 million U.S. dollars) water sector supporting program which will result in improved water security countrywide and benefit about 1 million Namibians, said Calle Schlettwein, Minister of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform, in a statement.
The program will benefit mainly the urban and rural residents, he said.
“Improved access to potable water and better sanitary conditions to rural and peri-urban residents is expected to translate in improved quality of life and human development index for Namibia. Special focus will be given to vulnerable households within the program areas for improved sanitation facilities,” said Schlettwein in the statement issued Thursday.
The project is partly funded by the Namibian government and the German Development Bank (KfW) as well as a loan from the African Development Bank.
According to Schlettwein, the objective of the Water Sector Support Program is to have a sustainable supply of water resulting in improved access to safe drinking water for human consumption and for industrial use in the urban and rural centers in the central, central-northern, southern, and eastern areas of Namibia.
“This will be achieved by managing available water resources in an integrated and sustainable way and requires significant investments in water and sanitation infrastructure,” said the official.

 

Xinhua

Post Views: 27
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Omba Arts Trust battling poverty

June 5, 2018

Transport contributes to upsurge in monthly inflation

August 16, 2018

Nearly 14 kg of drugs seized in border...

April 3, 2020

Zimbabwean businesses adjust working hours as power shortage...

June 18, 2019

Import bill rises by N$ 6.7 million in...

June 20, 2018

Ramaphosa Extends SA Lock down and cuts President,...

April 9, 2020

We have a plan for our parastatals: Jooste

December 11, 2018

China to expand coverage of social relief for...

May 8, 2021

ECOWAS mediation team leaves for Mali

May 26, 2021

Namibia records N$1 billion current account surplus: central...

June 29, 2019

SPECIAL OFFER!

Promote & advertise your business with us
Offer Expires until end of August
GET A FREE QUOTE
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus