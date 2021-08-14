Trending Now
Home EntertainmentSports La Liga Preview: Real Sociedad to provide stiff test of Barca’s title hopes in post-Messi era
La Liga Preview: Real Sociedad to provide stiff test of Barca’s title hopes in post-Messi era
Sports

La Liga Preview: Real Sociedad to provide stiff test of Barca’s title hopes in post-Messi era

written by Derdy August 14, 2021

MADRID, Aug. 14 — FC Barcelona kick off the post-Messi era in the Camp Nou Stadium when they entertain Real Sociedad on Sunday night in what promises to be a good test of the capacity of Ronald Koeman’s side to battle for the title without the Argentinean.
Speaking earlier in the week Koeman stressed the importance of other players stepping up to score the 30 league goals Messi netted last season, but with new arrival Kun Aguero out until November with a calf injury, there are still doubts over whether other new arrivals, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay will be able to play.
The problem for Barca is that their wage bill is still too high for the duo to be included in their squad and they need to either offload players (Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic) and get others to lower their wages to lower the wage ceiling enough to inscribe the new arrivals in their squad.
The uncertainty is a big handicap for Koeman, who has Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, and Marc Andre Ter Stegen still recovering from long-term injuries, while Clement Lenglet and Oscar Mingueza are also out and Frenkie de Jong is doubtful.
All of that means that 18-year-old Pedri will almost certainly start just 10 days after finishing playing in the Olympic Games, effectively moving from the end of last season to the start of the new campaign without a break.
18-year-old Yusuf Demir, who has impressed after joining Barca’s B-team squad on loan from Rapid Vienna, could also find himself in the squad and Koeman will have to use the B-team to make up the numbers on the bench as he did in their recent Joan Gamper trophy win over Juventus.
Real Sociedad also has four players back after Olympic duty with Mikel Oyarzabal (who like Pedri was also in the European Championships), Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, and Modibo Sagnan all likely to travel after representing Spain and France in Tokyo.
One big doubt is striker Alexander Isak, with last season’s top scorer struggling with a muscle injury, with Willian Jose likely to deputize.
There will be 20,000 fans back in the Camp Nou for the game, but while most clubs can expect their fans to get behind them, after the difficult events of recent days, Barca president, Joan Laporta must wonder about the reception he and his directors will receive.

 

Xinhua

Post Views: 17
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UNAM beat Wanderers in Premier League clash

July 22, 2018

Ambunda loses IBO title

May 12, 2019

Williams fined 10K dollars for damaging Wimbledon court

July 9, 2019

Namibia loses opening match at Netball World Cup...

August 15, 2018

Kaka backs Neymar move to Real Madrid

June 26, 2018

Welwitschias lose opening match of SuperSport Challenge

April 22, 2018

Messi-less, Ronaldo-less El Classico awaits?

October 24, 2018

Brave Warriors beat Crocodiles 2-1

March 28, 2018

Rundu Chiefs netball team thrash UNAM to extend...

May 21, 2018

||Kharas Second Division Inland Stream to continue this...

April 12, 2018

SPECIAL OFFER!

Promote & advertise your business with us
Offer Expires until end of August
GET A FREE QUOTE
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus