Dr. Simon presses ZICTA for a total shutdown of Internet, arranges for pre-marked ballot papers

Lusaka, 14 August — Secretary to the Cabinet who is also President Edgar Lungu’s Principal Private Secretary at State House is currently exerting immense pressure on ZICTA, for a complete Internet shutdown for the next 24 hours to aid ECZ and PF cook up figures between today and tomorrow. Miti is working with Smart Zambia Director Martin Mtonga, this is according to multiple sources from ZICTA, ZESCO, and State House.

The sources explain that the current shutdown which allows VPN circulation is partial and was actually illegally carried out by the Zambia Intelligence Security Services (ZISS) or OP and not ZICTA.

Miti has also directed ZESCO to carry out a 24-hour national shutdown to run on parri passu basis with a ZICTA shut down so that the country has both a power and Internet blackout. Both ZESCO and ZICTA are resisting these illegal orders fearing possible arrests from a new government.

Miti has also been tasked by President Edgar Lungu to sneak in pre-marked ballot papers under the cover of darkness in a certain polling station in the Northern and Eastern regions of Zambia where counting is continuing.

Sources say Miti and Mtonga who have Malawian roots have however been warned by the Intelligence that the gangs of Zambian Youths are on standby around the country, to burn any vehicle that will be seen hovering around polling stations and totaling centers.

PF Secretary General Davis Mwila told a press conference this morning that the PF was sure there were still 500,000 votes from the Northern and Eastern Regions, that were still to be counted. This statement by Mwila justifies the efforts Simon Miti and Martin Mtonga are making in the area of ballot stuffing, and the only way this will be prevented will total vigilance by the Zambian youth, which they have already shown around the country.

Source: Zambian reporter