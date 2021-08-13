Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Zimbabwe allows vaccinated people to resume church services
Zimbabwe allows vaccinated people to resume church services
Africa

Zimbabwe allows vaccinated people to resume church services

written by Paulina Meke August 13, 2021

HARARE, August 13– The Zimbabwean government announced Wednesday that only fully-vaccinated people can now attend church services.
This follows six weeks of suspension of any church gathering under the Level 4 lockdown to control a third wave of the pandemic, which among other measures bans inter-city travel, public gatherings and curtails business hours.
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday extended the six-week lockdown by another two weeks, saying that despite a decline in cases, deaths remain high.
“Cabinet wishes to inform the public that churches can now allow sit-in congregants under the following conditions: Only congregants who have received two doses of the vaccine are allowed to attend, all Ministry of Health and Child Care and WHO (World Health Organization) protocols are adhered to and all those found in breach will be arrested, including leaders of the churches,” Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said during a post-cabinet media briefing.
A total of 1.9 million people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Zimbabwe, while more than 1 million have received their second jab.
Zimbabwe aims to inoculate 10 million of its approximately 14 million people by year-end to achieve herd immunity. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 30
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

African Development Bank approves 6 mln USD grant...

July 10, 2021

UN says Uganda registers success in reduction of...

February 4, 2019

Angola takes up presidency of ZAMCOM council of...

April 30, 2021

SOUTH AFRICA-JOHANNESBURG-COVID-19-PUBLIC SCHOOL-REOPEN.

February 16, 2021

Libyan UN-backed gov’t forces accuse eastern-based army of...

February 25, 2020

Zimbabwe gov’t meets public transport operators over fares

January 17, 2019

Top news items in major Zambian media outlets

May 12, 2018

South African government calls on people to use...

July 17, 2021

NAMIBIANS PAULA & MAYA TO BE REUNITED WITH...

May 21, 2021

Strike by taxi drivers turns violent in Cape...

September 19, 2017

SPECIAL OFFER!

Promote & advertise your business with us
Offer Expires until end of August
GET A FREE QUOTE
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus