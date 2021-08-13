Urgent: FM spokesperson urges relevant countries to respect China’s judicial sovereignty

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks at a press conference in Beijing on Sept. 15, 2017. China does not hold the key to a final settlement of the North Korean nuclear issue and urged the United States to play a larger role in its resolution, Hua said in response to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's call on China and Russia to put more pressure on North Korea following its latest ballistic missile launch. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)