Urgent: FM spokesperson urges relevant countries to respect China’s judicial sovereignty

written by Paulina Meke August 13, 2021

BEIJING, August 13 – A foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged relevant countries to uphold the rule of law, respect China’s judicial sovereignty, and stop making irresponsible remarks.
Spokesperson Hua Chunying’s remarks came after Canada accused China’s verdicts of Canadian national Michael Spavor’s 11-year jail sentence for espionage and Robert Lloyd Schellenberg’s death sentence for drug smuggling. The European Union and Britain voiced their support for Canada. (Xinhua)

