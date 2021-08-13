New regulations announced at the 33rd covid-19 briefing by President Hage Geingob.

The Presidential update on COVID-19 Public Gatherings as defined in the Regulations have been adjusted as follows:

* One hundred (100) persons per event.

* The curfew will remain in force from 22h00 to 04h00 daily.

* All schools and educational institutions will operate at full capacity, with strengthened infection prevention and control measures in place.

* The sale of liquor remains restricted on take-away basis between 09h00 to 18h00, Monday to Friday, except for hospitality establishments.

* The sale of alcohol remains prohibited on Saturday to Sunday, except at restaurants, guesthouses and similar establishments with resident guests.

* On-site consumption of alcohol is allowed with meals at restaurants until 22:00.

* Business operations like gyms, nightclubs, casinos, gambling and betting houses may resume operations, allowing patrons up to half capacity.

* The number of persons inside a facility may not exceed 50 percent floor carrying capacity or 100 persons at any one time.

* All contact sports may resume, however without spectators.

* Management of the various sports codes must ensure the safety of sports persons and staff during training and games.

* Motor vehicle passenger restrictions remain in force, loading public transport vehicles at half capacity.

* Vehicles that are transporting tour groups which are travelling together may load such tourists at full capacity.

* Burials due to COVID-19 must take place within a period of ten (10) days. All the current burial related regulations remain in force.

* The number of 100 persons per gathering applies to mourners, excluding essential workers.