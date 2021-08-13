Trending Now
Namibia’s annual inflation increases by 4 pct in July

written by Newspaper August 13, 2021

WINDHOEK, Aug. 13 — Namibia’s annual inflation rate increased by 4 percent compared to 2.1 percent recorded in July 2020, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) on Thursday.
Transport was the main driver of inflation, accounting for 35.8 percent of the overall inflation change followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages with 27.4 percent, NSA Statistician-General, Alex Shimuafeni said in the Namibia Consumer Price Index Bulletin.
“On a monthly basis, the inflation rate increased by 0.2 percent in July 2021,” he added.

 

Xinhua

