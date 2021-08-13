Namibia eases COVID-19 prevention measures as new cases, positivity rate fall

WINDHOEK, Aug. 13 — Namibia has recorded a downward trend in new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, deaths, and positivity ratio, President Hage Geingob said on Friday.

The positivity ratio has fallen from 28 percent to 15 percent, Geingob said, attributing the progress to government measures put in place.

He announced a relaxation on some measures, including raising the ceiling of people allowed in public gatherings from 50 to 100; allowing gyms, nightclubs, and casinos to operate at half capacity; and resumption of contact sports without spectators.

Other measures will be maintained — a 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. curfew and alcohol can only be sold between 09:00 a.m. and 06:00 p.m. and consumed off-site.

The announced amendments will remain in effect from Saturday midnight up to Sept. 14.

Namibia now has 122,097 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with a national recovery rate of 91 percent and case fatality rate of 2.7 percent.

It has been vaccinating the population at a daily rate of 3,250 doses.

The government has set a target of inoculating 1.5 million eligible Namibians, or 60 percent of the population, by March 31 next year.

Geingob reiterated his call for all eligible citizens to get fully vaccinated.

“These targets will not be realized without the full cooperation of the public,” he said.

Geingob expressed sincere appreciation to friendly nations and organizations who have demonstrated solidarity and generosity in the nation’s hour of greatest need.

“As I have often stated, no nation in the world will be safe from COVID-19 until all nations have defeated the disease,” he said.

In a related development, Namibian Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said the procurement process of 350,000 additional doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China is progressing well and is anticipated to be finalized by next week at the latest.

“Once completed, doses will be delivered in September 2021,” he added.

– Xinhua