Namibia covid-19 ratio decreases

Windhoek,13 August Since the onset of a deadly and devastating third wave of COVID-19 during mid-May

2021, the last 14-day observance period has offered our Nation some respite.The incidence curve is now showing a downward trajectory, with the number of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths, steadily declining.

The positivity ratio has declined significantly from 28 percent to 15 percent over the last two-week period. We are emboldened by the signs of hope that are now evident around us. This shows that we can turn the tide and overcome the worst that this pandemic brought to our country. Cumulative infections in the country now stand at one-hundred-and-twenty-two- thousand-and-ninety-seven (122,097), with a national recovery rate of 91 percent and a case fatality rate of 2.7 percent. There is a 52 percent reduction in new cases countrywide,with a record of more recoveries than new infections, to wit 15,188 recoveries recorded over the last two-week period. This is a clear sign of effective suppression of the transmission of new infections. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 and related illnesses, have also declined over the said period from 500 to 205 deaths.

Generally, a decline in new infections has been recorded across the country over the

period, with the steepest reductions recorded in the Khomas, Otjozondjupa and Erongo

regions. Similarly, the case fatality declined by 59 percent across all regions, with the exception

of the Zambezi Region, which recorded an increase in fatalities of 29%.The Omaheke Region, although it marginally declined in deaths over the period, continues to account for the highest case fatality rate at 6.7 percent, three times the national average. While this current pattern suggests that the mitigating measures are achieving a measure of success, the old adage remains true – prevention is better than cure. Let us therefore not drop our guard, but proceed with cautious optimism and remain vigilant.

With regard to vaccine coverage, the national vaccination rate for persons fully vaccinated, has increased from 1.8 percent two weeks ago, to 2.7 percent vaccine coverage today. Those who received the first dose have increased from 6.1 percent to 7.1 percent during the same period. A total of seventy-one-thousand-one-hundred-and-fifty-eight (71,158) Namibians are now fully vaccinated.

At the current absorption rate of approximately 3,250 doses administered daily, we are falling behind in reaching our herd immunity target of vaccinating 1,5 million eligible Namibians or 60 percent of the population, by 31 March 2022. These targets will not be realized without the full cooperation of the public. I therefore reiterate my call for all eligible Namibians to get fully vaccinated. The arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week, a timely donation from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, has contributed significantly to this sharp rise in the number of fully vaccinated persons in the country. On 12 August alone a total of 7,622 vaccines doses

were administered.

Anna

Namibia daily news

Windhoek