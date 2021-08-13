Trending Now
NAMDIA SPONSORS NAMIBIAN ATHLETICS
NAMDIA SPONSORS NAMIBIAN ATHLETICS
NationalYouth

written by Anna Hepeni August 13, 2021

Windhoek,Aug 13 – The NAMDIA Foundation is pleased to announce its sponsorship of N$ 258 728.00 (TwoHundred and Fifty-Eight Thousand Seven Hundred and Twenty-Eight Namibia Dollars)
towards Athletics Namibia (AN) for the participation of the qualifying athletes at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya in August 2021.

The team which contains namibian star athletes Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi will be taking part in the competition along 4 others.
The NAMDIA Foundation believe that sports not only unite a nation, but keeps our youth off the streets, instill discipline and provide them with a purpose.

It is with this in mind that the Foundation strongly felt the need to have Sports as one of its focus pillars and have thus far sponsored most of the sports an sport related initiatives.

NAMDIA Foundation remains dedicated to its convictions and addressing Namibia’s social and economic ills through the fields of Education, Health & Sports. Management of the team will consist of Team Leader Ms. Meriam Minin, Coach Mr. Henk Botha and COVID-19 Liaison Officer (CLO), Mr. Normin Lucas.

Anna
Namibia Daily News
Windhoek

