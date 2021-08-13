Windhoek, 13 August — NamiGreen, the premier e-waste recycling company in Namibia has partnered with MultiChoice, Africa’s leading storyteller, and entertainment provider. Together with the two companies, have installed recycling points in 17 locations around Namibia. That means citizens can now recycle their DStv and GOtv boxes and other electronics, such as phones, gadgets, and devices. When electronic devices reach the end of life, they automatically become waste, which in turn needs proper disposal. Electronic waste or e-waste cannot be landfilled due to the pollution it creates, as e-waste often contains many hazardous and toxic components. This is why the partnership is so exciting for Namibia as it will benefit the country on many fronts.

“At MultiChoice Namibia, we frequently evaluate the impact of our business operations to prevent the release of unwanted materials into the environment. Over the years, we have adopted several initiatives to ensure that our working territories are eco-friendly and by partnering with NamiGreen, the e-waste bins will be present at all our branches, namely Eros, Katutura, Ongwediva, and Swakopmund, including our 13 agents across Namibia,” says Roger Gertze, MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director.

“It’s critical for us to have a geographical footprint so that Namibians have shorter proximity to drop off their e-waste. The partnership with MultiChoice has enabled this and we are excited to announce this. One of our goals is to increase the volumes of e-waste as it provides greater employment opportunities within the recycling industry, so we feel everybody will win from this partnership – not only our two companies – but first and foremost Namibia as we are protecting the environment from pollution, we create jobs and bring revenue to Namibia, ” NamiGreen’s Managing Director, Per Hansen explained.

