Angola’s Council of Ministers approves national child labor eradication plan

LUANDA, August 13 — A national action plan for the eradication of child labor in Angola, PANETI 2021-2025, was approved here by the country’s Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the plan contains effective, immediate and integrated measures, with a view to guiding the work of the different agents dedicated to the practical application of the rights of the child, to eradicate child labor.

The Council of Ministers also considered a proposal for the creation of a multisectoral commission for the prevention and eradication of child labor.

The referred multisectoral commission will be entitled to implement, execute, and monitor strategies to combat child labor in the southern African country.

Speaking to the press on the occasion, the Minister of State for the Social Affair, Carolina Cerqueira, referred to the implementation of the plan, saying “we are going to involve the different ministerial departments to disseminate the plan as much as possible.”

“We are also going to work with communities in order to make parents who put their children to work in the fields, according to cultural habits, to understand that children need to go to school,” the official added. (Xinhua)