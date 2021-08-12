Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Zimbabwe allows vaccinated people to resume church services.
AfricaWorld

Zimbabwe allows vaccinated people to resume church services.

written by Anna Hepeni August 12, 2021

HARARE, August 12 — The Zimbabwean government announced Wednesday that only fully-vaccinated people can now attend church services.
This follows six weeks of suspension of any church gathering under the Level 4 lockdown to control a third wave of the pandemic, which among other measures bans inter-city travel, public gatherings and curtails business hours.
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday extended the six-week lockdown by another two weeks, saying that despite a decline in cases, deaths remain high.
“Cabinet wishes to inform the public that churches can now allow sit-in congregants under the following conditions: Only congregants who have received two doses of the vaccine are allowed to attend, all Ministry of Health and Child Care and WHO (World Health Organization) protocols are adhered to and all those found in breach will be arrested, including leaders of the churches,” Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said during a post-cabinet media briefing.
A total of 1.9 million people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Zimbabwe, while more than 1 million have received their second jab.
Zimbabwe aims to inoculate 10 million of its approximately 14 million people by year-end to achieve herd immunity. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 21
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

South Sudan partners with regional bloc to harmonize...

February 26, 2019

South African President reshuffles Cabinet.

August 8, 2021

South Africa health regulator probes 28 deaths recorded...

July 22, 2021

Mozambique makes significant progress in wildlife conservation: CITES...

May 3, 2018

Top news items in major Zambian media outlets

September 9, 2018

South Sudan bans old planes from airspace as...

April 6, 2019

Samia Suluhu Hassan Sworn in as Tanzania first...

March 19, 2021

Libyan air force kills dozens of terrorists near...

April 22, 2018

Zimbabwe, Mozambique mourn victims of Cyclone Idai

March 24, 2019

VOLKSWAGEN RWANDA UNVEILS NEW CHARGING STATION FOR ELECTRIC...

April 13, 2021