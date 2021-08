Lusaka, 12 August — Zambians are voting in nationwide elections after a tense campaign dominated by economic woes and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Approximately seven million citizens registered to vote for a president, legislators, and local government representatives in the polls that opened at 6 am (04:00 GMT) on Thursday and would close 12 hours later at more than 12 thousand voting stations across the vast country.

