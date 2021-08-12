Unpaid debt of N$200.00 causes tyre removal and Confiscation.

Trending Now
National

written by Robert Maseka August 12, 2021

 

RUNDU-Aug 12-A scene like this would be expected if a tyre was removed due to a puncture or industry thieft, however, this is not the case. The tyre of this car was removed as the owner ( taxi driver)  owes money to the person who removed it. A visibly angry tyre owner said” the guy seems not to take the issue seriously and im tired hence i have decided to take action”.

The tyre was removed during broad day light in front of the taxi driver while members of the public watch as the action unfold in Rundu CBD, Eugen Kakukuru street. According to the owner of the tyre, the taxi driver was apparently stopped but tried to flee, he was fortunately intercepted by the owner of the tyre which resulted in a tyre being removed and repossessed.

Robert Maseka
mrobert@namibiadailynews.info

