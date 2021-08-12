The Office of the Prime minister donates at the Katutura State Hospital

Windhoek,12 August- The Office of the Prime minister today donates items for mothers and their new born babies at the Katutura Intermediate state hospital Hospital, Antenatal Clinic (ANC).

Goods that were donated by Mr. Ben Nangombe the Executive director of Health and Mr I-Ben Nashandi the Executive director of the office of the prime minister was received by Dr. Nelago T. Amagulu the Medical Superintendent of the Katutura Intermediate state hospital.The goods donated included new born babies clothes and blankets to the young struggling mother’s.”The best form of investment is to assist others”Prime minister,Hon. Dr. Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

Anna

Namibia Daily news

Windhoek