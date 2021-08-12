Trending Now
The Kavango West Region has received a donation of N$ 130-thousand from the benefits of fishing companies.
The Kavango West Region has received a donation of N$ 130-thousand from the benefits of fishing companies.

August 12, 2021

Nkurenkuru, 12 August Camoposatu Investment (PTY) LTD donated N$ 100-thousand whereas Camsop Investment donated N$30-thousand.

Camposatu Investment (PTY) LTD is a joint venture for 5 fishing rights-holding companies in Horsemackrel. Namely: Tulimevava Fishing, San Fishing, Posinyanga Investment, Oshongo Fishing, and Camsop Investment.

The donation through the Office of the Regional Governor aims to bring about developments in the region, fighting the dire poverty situation facing the youngest region.

In the picture: Mr. Vilho Simuketa, Mr. Nico Kaiyamo (representatives of the donors) Kavango West Regional Governor Hon. Sirkka Ausiku and KWRC Chief Regional Officer Dr. Mpasi Katewa.

 

Source: Kavango West Regional Council.

