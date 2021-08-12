Standard Bank donates to aid Tsumkwe

Windhoek, Aug 12 — Standard Bank Namibia through its continued partnership with the Africa Group Heads of Mission has donated building materials worth more than N$150 000 to support the agricultural development for an Integrated community-based food system that aims to bring food security to Namibia in Tsumkwe East and West. The donation forms part of the Bank’s commitment to enhance society and empower local communities through corporate social investment programs.

At the handover ceremony, Standard Bank’s Head: Branding and Marketing Magreth Mengo said “it is in our communities where dreams are sparked and seeds of greatness are sown and nurtured.”

Standard Bank as the main sponsor has partnered with the Africa Group to fund the project in Tsumkwe. These projects provide a great opportunity to empower and impart sustainable skills to communities. The San Community in Tsumkwe was identified as a community that needs assistance.

“This is never clearer than today when we stand hand in hand with the African ambassadors and the United Nations, to assist communities to grow and shape their destiny. We truly appreciate our partnership with the Africa Group and their ongoing work to support Namibian communities,” said Mengo.

Mengo established that a company can only be as strong and successful as the community that they serve. “I am of the opinion that companies must align their corporate social responsibilities with their corporate goals in order to have a meaningful impact on society,” she added.

“Our slogan at Standard Bank – ‘It Can Be’ carries the promise of the president’s word of hope that no one should feel left out in building the Namibian house. We believe that together we can succeed and develop a better Namibian society. This philosophy underpins everything that we do as a country and what we stand for as the biggest bank on the continent.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah graced the occasion and encouraged that Africa is our home, we should drive her growth. “We believe in Africa and we trust that the future is African.”

Standard Bank has been partnering with Africa Group to celebrate Africa Day on 25 May all the years. However, for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Africa Group has not been able to celebrate this important day in our African calendar.

Last year, the sponsorship budget was used to establish a community center in Rundu. Similarly, this year, the funds were diverted to do a community-based project in Tsumkwe instead of celebrating and hosting people on Africa day.

– NDN Staff