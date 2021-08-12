Former supreme court judge Pio Teek has died.

Windhoek,Aug 12 —Former Supreme Court Pio Teek died at the age of 74. The news was announced by one of his daughters Pia Teek on Tuesday 11 August in a Windhoek Hospital.

He was the first Namibian to be appointed to the country’s judiciary.He then served as a judge of the High Court from 1992, and in 2003 was appointed as an appeal judge of the Namibian Supreme Court.

Teek took early retirement at the age of 58 in October 2005 after being suspended following his arrest on rape charges in January 2005.

He stood trial in the High Court in 2006 on eight charges, including two counts of rape, two charges of abduction, alternatively kidnapping, and two counts of committing an indecent act with a child under the age of 16.He was found not guilty by the trial judge in all the allegations.

The State again appealed to the Supreme Court, where the appeal was eventually heard in October 2018 and dismissed two months later.He then later sued minister of justice,the ombudsman and several other government agencies following his acquittal on the rape charges but it was unsuccessful.Our condolences to the bereaved family.

Anna

Namibia Daily news

Windhoek