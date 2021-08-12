Elnatan Private School Stampriet wins Bank Windhoek ATKV’s idioms competition

Windhoek, 12 Aug — On Wednesday, 4 August 2021, twin sisters Anri and Elsa Visser, from Elnatan Private School, retained their title by winning the 2021 Idiom competition. The competition is sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by the ATKV (“Afrikaanse Taal en Kultuur Vereniging” – Afrikaans Language and Culture Association) and NBC’s Hartklop FM.

The competition final, saw the Elnatan Private School team and Gobabis Gymnasium, represented by Esme Steenkamp and Annemarie du Toit, battle it out in a closely contested live radio broadcast held at NBC’s Harklop FM studio in Windhoek.

During the sessions, team Elnatan Private School proved to be slightly better prepared than their opponents, winning cash prizes and the floating trophy, while the runners-up received cash prizes. The winning team, who are grade 12 learners, also used the occasion to thank the organizers as they bid farewell to the competition. The duo will embark on further studies at the University of Namibia next year.

ATKV’s Namibian Chairperson, Leoni van Rensburg, said that the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted their planning and preparations. “We had twelve teams in total, and with postponing the dates, two teams had to withdraw due to government restrictions on gatherings and regional travel. However, we are thankful that the final competition could take place,” she said.

Over 1300 learners from across the country took part in the Bank Windhoek ATKV’s Idioms competition, currently in its twenty-second year. The contest allows learners from competing schools to challenge each other in various categories, including completing the Afrikaans idioms, giving meanings, and forming new idioms with keywords and a rapid-fire section.

Dr. Deloris Wolf from the University of Namibia first introduced the idioms competition to teachers to promote the Afrikaans language to learners and familiarise themselves with its expressions. In preparation for the competition, schools make use of various books and the internet for learning material. “We hope that schools will get used to the new normal and will start preparing to participate in the 2022 idioms competition,” said Van Rensburg.

The Bank’s Communication Practitioner of Sponsorships and Events, Suzette January, congratulated the four learners for making it to the final round. She encouraged them to use the idioms they have learned in their everyday life.

– NDN Staff