Chaos in the administration of Windhoek City Council
Chaos in the administration of Windhoek City Council
National

Chaos in the administration of Windhoek City Council

written by Paulina Meke August 12, 2021

Windhoek, 12 August- Nampol on the 11th of August arrested about 15 land grabbers including the chairperson of Otjomuise land grabbers who is alleged to be the chief driver behind the land grabbing agenda. He was apprehended by Inspector General Ndeitunga during a process of mobilizing masses to take part in an illegal unorganized protest for land grabbing in the Otjomuise informal settlements. The group of protesters was immediately dispersed by the tear gass deployed by the Reserve Force.

Inspector General Ndeitunga stressed that “Democracy does not mean anarchy and we live in a country governed by laws and regulations that should be enforced.” He
futher continued to state that ” We are going to run over that Council and we will govern that Council.” The statement by the Inspector General is alleged to be influenced by the political segregation in the governance of the City Council as most members blame the Major, Job Amupanda, for failing to uphold his promise to deliver land to the people as most have concluded he made propaganda promises to gain votes from people. This also brings about suspicious impressions as to why the Major of the city has been quiet amidst the illegal occupying of land currently occurring in the city.

Kadhila Amoomo Legal Practitioners addressed a letter to the Minister of Urban and Rural Development on behalf of the Affirmative Repositioning Movement in which he raised concerns regarding the Minister’s intentions to dissolve the Municipal Council of Windhoek and demand whether the office of the Minister is awere of the usurping remarks made by the Inspector General of the Namibian Police.

