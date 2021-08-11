Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Namibia sells 57 wild elephants through auction
Namibia sells 57 wild elephants through auction
Africa

Namibia sells 57 wild elephants through auction

written by Paulina Meke August 11, 2021

WINDHOEK, August 11 — Namibia has sold 57 wild elephants through auction, an official said on Wednesday.
The sale will raise 5.9 million Namibian dollars (400,000 U.S. dollars), Environment Ministry spokesman Romeo Muyunda said.
The elephants sold were among 170 put on tender in December 2020.
“A total of 15 elephants will be captured and remain in Namibia while 42 will be exported out of Namibia,” Muyunda said.
“The capturing will start this month, to be conducted by Namibian registered game capture operators and supervised by the ministry’s officials,” he said.
Muyunda said the aim of the auction was to reduce elephant numbers in specified areas to minimize human-elephant conflicts, which have become persistent and led to deaths, extensive property damage, and disruption of people’s livelihoods.
“The funds generated through this auction will be transferred into the Game Product Trust Fund to be reinvested in the conservation of Namibia’s wild animals, including in community conservancies. Particularly the funds will be used for human-wildlife conflict management, wildlife management among others,” he said in an update on the auction. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 14
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

S. African gov’t unveils tourism safety plan as...

December 13, 2019

South Sudan’s rebels deny recruiting Ugandan youths

March 16, 2018

BBNaija Season 6 Premieres July 24 with a...

July 21, 2021

Morocco registers record of 11.35 million tourists in...

February 14, 2018

Nigeria confirms 14 killed after truck crashed into...

January 14, 2019

Uganda enhances Ebola alertness ahead of DR Congo...

December 21, 2018

Botswana beefs up efforts against rhino poaching

December 24, 2019

Kenya launches hub to promote transition of SMEs...

April 5, 2019

Republic of Congo’s PM resigns

May 6, 2021

Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 3.65 mln: Africa...

February 10, 2021