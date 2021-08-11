Lufthansa’s Eurowings Discover airline commences operations to Namibia

WINDHOEK, Aug. 11 — Lufthansa Group’s new leisure airline, Eurowings Discover, commenced operations connecting Namibia with Germany, with an increased offering to five weekly connections to/from Windhoek.

The airline, which landed at Namibia’s Hosea Kutako International Airport Wednesday morning, is the new leisure airline of the Lufthansa Group, operating out of Frankfurt.

“This flight marks an important milestone for our new airline Eurowings Discover: starting from today, we will take over the route between Germany and Namibia, which has been served successfully over the past years by Lufthansa Group already,” said Wolfgang Raebiger, CEO of Eurowings Discover, who also doubled as the captain for the inaugural flight to Namibia.

Raebiger said Windhoek has always been a popular holiday destination for travelers from all over the world and they are happy to continue offering the customers the possibility to travel.

Namibia’s Ministry of Works and Transport, Executive Director, Esther Kaapanda, said Namibia appreciates the launch of Eurowings Discover on the Frankfurt — Windhoek route which has come at an opportune time.

“The arrival of Eurowings Discover at our international airport brings renewed hope to revive tourism, generate economic development, business and trade during these challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she added.

Namibia Airports Company CEO, Bisey Uirab added that the inaugural flight will offer wider air connectivity to the European market and the rest of the world.

“The continuation and expansion of the direct flight connection from Frankfurt to Windhoek will contribute to making the travel experience more convenient and seamless,” he added.

Eurowings Discover will operate five weekly connections from Frankfurt to Windhoek in 2021, with return flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. From summer 2022, the leisure carrier will even increase its service to daily flights with three weekly onward tag flights to Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. (Xinhua)