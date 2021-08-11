Diplomatic Passport for Mboma, Masilingi and coach Henk Botha.

Windhoek, 11 Aug— The Government of the Republic of Namibia through the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service and Ministry of International relations and Cooperation yesterday handed over diplomatic passports to Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi, and their Coach Henk Botha. Hon. Agnes Tjongarero, Minister of Sport, Youth, and National Service said “Today marks an exceptional event as we welcome back our Olympic team. Congratulations to “Team Namibia” and their respective coaches. Remember that all of you qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is a huge milestone and achievement for the country. Thank you for flying the Namibian Flag high.

“Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, you have done remarkably well at such a young age. Your will to push and never give up has brought you this far. Our best wishes are always with us. Once again congratulations on the significant achievement. Coach Henk Botha, thank you for the support towards Mboma and Masilingi over the years and for your immense contribution towards athletics in Namibia.”

“We hope that the diplomatic passports we handing over to the three of you today would go a long way in easing your travelling, as you continue to participate in various athletics activities and competitions across the globe.”

Robert Maseka

